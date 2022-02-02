Detroit prepares for snowstorm; what you should know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Wednesday, city crews will begin salting the streets at 6 a.m. and not just on the main roads, but in neighborhoods too.

David McCall says he knows how to prepare for a Michigan snowstorm.

“I got two snow blowers in the backyard right now, about to gas them up,” he said.

McCall has lived in Detroit for decades. He says it would take weeks for the city come out to clear the streets, if ever.

“You were just slipping and sliding, people were out here doing their own,” he said.

“I’m not going to wait for somebody else to shovel my snow,”said Rufas Bartell, the founder of Simplycasual clothing store. His boutique, located on the avenue of fashion has been a staple on Livernois for 16 years. Bartell says it used to be mandatory for businesses in the area to take matters into their own hands but now, things are changing.

“I don’t have any complaints,” Bartell said.

Both Bartell and McCall say the city is doing a better job clearing busy roads and neighborhoods streets. On Tuesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said they will do more.

“We don’t send the contractors into the neighborhood until all the snow has stopped. In this case, we don’t think we can last that long,” Duggan said.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, five contractors will begin salting neighborhood streets and continue plowing until 6 p.m. Friday. If more needs to be done, they will be back at it again Saturday morning.

“We want you to prepare for a four-day job Thursday through Sunday to get every residential street clear,” Duggan said.

The city is asking people to move their cars to the garage or driveway if one is available to you to avoid being snowed in by the plow. They are also asking for patience.

“360 days a year, you are glad you have the speed humps, but there are five to six days a year where we're plowing residential streets that it slows us down a little bit,” Duggan said.

But whatever comes Bartell's way, he says he will be ready.

“This is Detroit, we’re going to take whatever comes. We’re survivors,” Bartell said.

One thing to note, as the city gets ready to plow the roads, if you are parked near a snow emergency route sign, you have until midnight on Tuesday to move them. If not, you could see a ticket on your windshield or worse, have your car towed.

Buses will continue as well as trash services, but officials say to expect delays.