Detroit proposal would decriminalize use of magic mushrooms, other entheogenic plants

(WXYZ) — A proposal on the ballot Tuesday in Detroit would decriminalize the use of so-called "magic mushrooms" in the city.

Proposal E: Entheogenic Plants is one of three proposals on the Detroit ballot.

The language for the proposal reads: "Shall the voters of the City of Detroit adopt an ordinance to the 2019 Detroit City Code that would decriminalize to the fullest extent permitted under Michigan law the personal possession and therapeutic use of Entheogenic Plants by adults and make the personal possession and therapeutic use of Entheogenic Plants by adults the city's lowest law-enforcement priority?"

In a summary from the city's legislative policy division, entheogenic plants are more commonly known as magic mushrooms and other plants that contain indole amines, tryptamines and phenethylamines.

Last year, the Ann Arbor City Council voted to decriminalize magic mushrooms and other psychedelic plants.

Two Michigan State Senators have also proposed a bill that would decriminalize the use of magic mushrooms in the state.

While they are currently a schedule 1 drug under the DEA, many believe they have medicinal and other religious use.