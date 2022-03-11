Detroit Public Schools officer dead after trying to break up a fight in school, police say

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating the sudden death of Detroit Public Schools officer Freddie Wilson. Police say he died Thursday afternoon after intervening in a fight near Henry Ford High School.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. near Vaughan Avenue and Trojan Street on the city's west side.

RELATED: Detroit schools officer dies after intervening in fight near Henry Ford High School

Right now the investigation is focused on how officer Freddie Wilson died.

His partners say he just collapsed, but a student witness claims they saw him get hit in the head during the fight.

Home security footage shows a large group of students involved in some kind of tussle.

Later in that same footage, you can see one officer Wilson collapse in the background. His partners quickly surround him. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials say Wilson died a few hours later.

In a statement, DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the Detroit Public Schools Community District is actively investigating the situation.

He went on to say that the DPSCD school board and superintendent are saddened by the sudden death of officer Freddie Wilson.

Officer Wilson devoted more than 20 years with DPSCD.