Detroit public schools to become COVID-19 vaccine provider

(WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District joined with state and health leaders Monday to announce that the district will become a childhood COVID-19 vaccine provider.

According to a press release, the district in partnership with the Michigan Department of Human Services, Michigan’s Racial Disparities Task Force, and Detroit Health Department, will be fully authorized to administer COVID-19 vaccines at schools to students and families who provide consent.

The new announcement will enable 107 new vaccine sites in Detroit, according to the district. The MDHHS has reportedly provided a $100,000 grant to help launch these mobile vaccine clinics.

"Detroit has a 4% childhood vaccine rate, 10 times less than other surrounding cities. This creates an increased chance of positive cases and outbreaks. The significance of providing the vaccine directly to our families and students in their schools, will speed up the process of students resuming in person learning permanently while continuing to implement the highest level of safety precautions,” said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent, DPSCD, in a press release.

Every family with a child who participates in the program will receive a $25 gift card to CVS. The program will begin at six schools in the district the week of Feb. 14.

* A.L. Holmes

* Coleman A. Young

* Earhart

* Mumford

* Osborn

* Southeastern

According to the DPSCD, the goal is to host first and second dose clinics in every school by the end of the school year.

“Today’s announcement is a welcome step forward,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II in a press release. “As a DPSCD parent, I am grateful for the hard work of MDHHS, our local partners, and the Racial Disparities Task Force in getting this done. What we learn in this effort we hope to apply to communities across the state.”