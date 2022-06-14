Watch
Detroit public schools to dismiss early Wednesday through Friday due to expected heat

Posted at 9:34 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 09:34:01-04

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced that all schools will be dismissing three hours early Wednesday through Friday this week due to the expected high temperatures.

Virtual schooling is the exception, according to the district.

The district says in a statement that regular and daily transportation will be provided for the arrival and dismissal.

Decisions on after school programs and activities will reportedly be made by the principals, and graduation ceremonies will go on as planned.

