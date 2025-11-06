DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit radio stations are switching to Christmas music, igniting the annual debate about whether it's too soon to start playing holiday tunes with Thanksgiving still weeks away.

Detroit radio stations start Christmas music, sparking early holiday debate

We hit the streets of Detroit to ask residents when it's appropriate to start hearing seasonal selections on the radio, and the responses were as divided as ever.

"It doesn't matter what you're feeling any time of the year… once you put Christmas music on — it's never too early," Kanisha said.

Brittany agreed, saying the timing is "perfect for right now."

Doretha took it even further, suggesting Christmas music "should be played all year round."

But not everyone shares that festive enthusiasm. Austin called Christmas music in July "way too much time," while Ahthavan was more direct.

"Any time is too early… because it is," Ahthavan said.

Sandra and Aidan both felt it's premature to start before Thanksgiving.

"Because you need a break between Halloween… and just like, to breathe," Alexis said.

Aidan admitted to being "a little bit of a Grinch," prompting Kanisha to respond: "I hope you get bit by the Christmas bug and change your mind."

The early holiday transition isn't limited to radio. Retail stores have already started making the swift switch from Halloween decorations to Christmas displays.

Emily Linn, owner of Nest and City Bird, said her store does wait until after Thanksgiving to make the transition to holiday music.

"We all love holiday music but we do find after a while it starts to be a bit much so we start a little later and save that for the most festive time of year," Linn said.

For those who embrace early Christmas music, the appeal goes beyond just the melodies. Supporters cited nostalgia, childhood memories, and the music's ability to inspire happiness and generosity.

"Songs about Santa, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," Brittany said when describing her favorites.

"It's just nostalgia of happiness," Kanisha said.

Sylvia noted that Christmas music "reminds me of childhood," while Doretha said "it makes you happy and ready to give. Be nice."

King Freestyle offered a thoughtful perspective: "But, I think people should be like that year-round."

As Detroit radio stations begin their holiday programming, this seasonal standoff continues to divide listeners across the city.

