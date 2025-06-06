Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Detroit ranks worst in world for air quality as Canadian wildfires impact region

Wolff describes the current conditions as "a perfect storm of allergens" affecting the air quality throughout the area.

"The smoke, as you mentioned with pollution, it not only brings particulate matter, specifically weeds, grasses, tree leaves — that pollen — over to us but it's also putting nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide in the air," Wolff said.

The air quality in Detroit currently contains particles measuring 2.5 microns or less — about the size of dust particles — which can travel deep into lung tissue. This poses significant risks for people with underlying health concerns, like asthma and COPD.

"I recommend that all of those individuals do not partake in significant physical activity greater than four hours, make sure that they have their inhalers with them at all times in case they have a flare," Wolff said.

She also advises older individuals to limit outdoor exposure to less than an hour.

Local businesses are responding to the crisis. Planet Fitness locations across the state are offering free access to their facilities so people can avoid exercising outdoors.

"You can just come on in here go to the front desk and let them know that you're a visitor and you can work out in our facilities," said Mary Scott, vice president of marketing at Planet Fitness.

The free access is available until Sunday and may be extended if air quality conditions worsen.

Detroit resident Richard Evans Jr., who typically exercises outdoors daily, has moved his workouts indoors until conditions improve.

"Sometimes during the day, it's really hard to breathe. Even sometimes, trying to sleep because it irritates your eyes. It's an annoying situation," Evans said.

Evans, who usually enjoys cycling and running during summer months, has adjusted his routine.

"Just go to an indoor gym and have at it and once this clears up, we'll go back outside," Evans said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.