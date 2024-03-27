Watch Now
Detroit rapper Big Sean performs on NPR 'Tiny Desk'

<p>CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Rapper Big Sean performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)</p>
Posted at 1:25 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 13:25:15-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Big Sean is the latest artist to perform on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series. The video was released on Wednesday.

Donning a special Detroit Tigers-J Dilla hat, Big Sean performed 14 songs backed by a 13-person band that included a string quartet.

You can watch the video here.

The setlist is below.

  • "Memories"
  • "Nothing Is Stopping You"
  • "Blessings"
  • "Play No Games"
  • "Light"
  • "My Last"
  • "Marvin & Chardonnay"
  • "All Me"
  • "Beware"
  • "I Know"
  • "Bounce Back"
  • "One Man Can Change The World"
  • "On Up"
  • "I Don't F*** With You"
