Detroit rapper GmacCash releases song about Belle Isle slide

Belle Isle Park posted Friday that they are temporarily closing the giant slide due to speed issues.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Aug 22, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The giant Belle Isle slide has been the talk of social media throughout Detroit over the past few days, and now, Detroit rapper GmacCash has released a song about the slide.

The video, which was posted to Instagram, makes jokes about the slide after viral videos showed wild rides on the slide with people bouncing and flying into the air.

GmacCash is also known for his viral song "We on the Lodge wit it," which was released in 2019

The Michigan DNR closed the slide temporarily just hours after it reopened on Friday. It has since reopened once again.

The Department of Natural Resources, which runs the slide, says there were no injuries and staff members were at the top and bottom of the slide giving instructions.

