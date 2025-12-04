DETROIT (WXYZ) — As temperatures are expected to drop over the next couple of days, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries is reminding the public they don't turn anyone away when the weather becomes dangerous.

"We don't want anyone to be outside dying because of the cold," said Chad Audi, president and CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries prepares for dangerous cold with emergency shelter services

Audi has led the organization for 29 years. He said their beds shelter 2,500 people nightly.

"We cater to everybody regardless of their race, their gender — whoever they are," Audi said.

Dekoven Johnson is grateful to have a bed inside the shelter at 3535 3rd Avenue instead of facing the brutal cold on the streets.

"I probably wouldn't survive out here in the cold. I'm cold now," Johnson said. "It'd be hell. Even though hell's probably hot. It'd be hell."

When temperatures reach dangerously low levels, the city enters what's called a Code Blue, which prevents shelters from turning anyone away and opens additional emergency beds at locations like 13220 Woodward Avenue in Highland Park.

"Even if we have to put a chair, we would put a chair. We will put a cot on the floor," Audi said.

Emmanuel Davis, waiting at a nearby bus stop with his three children, emphasized the critical need for these services.

"We need something like this. Like I said, we're out here right now and we're freezing," Davis said.

Devincent Daryl Williams knows firsthand the struggle of sleeping in dangerous cold after spending countless nights on the streets.

"You have to wake up, bones aching," Williams said. "I understand the hurt. I understand the pain. But as a grown man, you just have to deal with it."

Williams is grateful a Code Blue was called, giving him a bed for the night. During darker times, he said he turned to drug use to cope with the bitter cold, but he's committed to never going down that path again and hopes others follow his lead.

"Don't give up. Don't let the weather beat you down. Don't hurt yourself trying to help yourself," Williams said.

Johnson encouraged anyone in need to seek help immediately.

"Don't got nowhere to stay? Come to DRMM or call CAM," Johnson said.

As winter approaches, Audi and Williams offered final advice for staying safe.

"Stay out of the cold weather because that's dangerous for your health and your life," Audi said.

"Bundle up," Williams added.

If you find yourself in a dangerous situation and need immediate help or know someone who does, contact Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries at 313-993-6703. The organization emphasizes they will not turn people away who show up at their doors.

CAM can be reached at 313-305-0311 for those who are experiencing homelessness and looking for help.

