DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 1.4 million Michiganders are left in limbo as SNAP benefits remain paused due to the government shutdown. Families don't know when the next payment will hit their cards and some are unsure where their next meal will come from.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's report in the video player below

Detroit restaurant steps up to help SNAP recipients stuck in limbo as government shutdown continues

Detroit resident Symone Wilkes is a mom of two who receives SNAP benefits.

She typically receives a payment on her EBT card to buy food on the 13th of the month. Right now it's looking like her card will be empty.

"It has been a struggle, it really has, some nights, I go without already so it's just like, what am I gonna do?" Wilkes said.

"So I just been really having like a difficult time. Luckily my son go to school so he got school lunches, but the baby be with me 24/7, so I got to, like, portion out stuff that he can eat," Wilkes said.

Many metro Detroiters have been turning to their local food banks and pantries for help. Wilkes said she went to a local food bank and the line was three blocks long.

"When we finally got up there, they're like, we don't have nothing left. Only thing we can give you is 3 Powerade juices and some cabbage," Wilkes said.

WXYZ Symone Wilkes

After seeing how high the demand is for food amid the SNAP benefits shortage, Tina Motley, the owner of Le Petit Dejeuner in Detroit decided she would step up and help out those in need.

"We just want to make sure if you need help, come in here and get it," Motley said.

Motley is offering 2-3 free meals for families who rely on SNAP benefits.

"The holidays are coming up. It's just not right, so I think it's so important to help the community make sure that no child is left hungry," Motley said.

WXYZ Tina Motley

As for Wilkes, she has this message for lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"Think about your families. Think about how many people that y'all really have out here starving especially children," Wilkes said.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced that 96 emergency food distribution locations will be active and fully staffed throughout this upcoming week.

———————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.