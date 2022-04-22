Detroit Riverwalk named best riverwalk in America for 2nd straight year

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverwalk has been named the best riverwalk in America for the second straight year in the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards contest.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

“We are thrilled to be voted number one for the second year in a row,” said Matt Cullen, board chairman of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “This is going to be a big year for us as we break ground on new projects, mark the completion of our East Riverfront vision and make plans for our 20-year anniversary in 2023, so it is incredibly rewarding to be able to celebrate the Best Riverwalk honor during this special year.”

“The entire Detroit Riverfront Conservancy team is proud to be recognized again on this national level,” said Mark Wallace, president and CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy “This honor is also very exciting because we are being recognized as the Best Riverwalk based on the votes submitted by people throughout our community who voted for us. Detroiters love their riverfront.”

Nominees for the awards were selected by 10Best editors and then the general public voted on the favorites throughout the competition.

Detroit was one of 20 riverwalks across the country that were nominated, and it made the top 10.

Each year, the Detroit Riverfront attracts 3.5 million visitors, and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy has invested more than $200 million in its revitalization.