Detroit Riverwalk named best riverwalk in the U.S. for third year in a row

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — For the third year in a row, the Detroit Riverwalk has been named the best riverfront in America by USA Today.

The riverwalk won the top spot over other notable cities including Tampa, Boston, Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and more. This win comes as the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy celebrates two decades of transforming the riverfront.

“We are thrilled to be named America’s Best Riverwalk once again,” said Matt Cullen, Chairman of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. “The transformation of our riverfront over these past two decades has been tremendous. To go from a blighted and underused riverfront to one that is recognized as the best in the country three years in a row is a testament to how much people love the riverfront and to what our community can achieve when we all work together.”

In celebration of the riverfront's 20-year transformation, the riverfront conservancy is hosting a year-long celebration that will include, free programs, special events, and grand openings along the riverfront.

“This is a big year for the Detroit Riverfront,” Mark Wallace, President & CEO of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy said. “People from throughout the community have helped shape this riverfront from the very beginning, and now 20 years into the project we can all celebrate our many successes. We have a lot of fun plans for this year and are looking forward to celebrating this milestone all year long.”

Some 20th anniversary actives includes:

