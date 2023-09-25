Watch Now
Detroit Riverwalk's Uniroyal Promenade grand opening set for Oct. 21

Posted at 10:09 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 10:09:06-04

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is celebrating the completion of the 3.5-mile East Riverfront with the opening of the Uniroyal Promenade.

The site connects Mt. Elliott Park and the rest of the East Riverfront to the MacArthur Bridge to Belle Isle.

With the final construction of the Riverwalk complete, it will now stretch from the MacArthur Bridge all the way to the area near Huntington Center.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a stroll across the new promenade and community celebration set for 10:30 a.m.

