DETROIT (WXYZ) — A rodeo scheduled for this fall at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit has been canceled, leaving organizers frustrated and searching for alternatives.

The Michigan Rodeo Association was set to host the John Bingham Memorial Rodeo in November but received notice of cancellation in late June.

"How are we going to fix this? People have bought plane tickets, our sponsors, marketing, investors," said Ron Harris Jr., president and CEO of the Michigan Rodeo Association.

Detroit rodeo canceled by Huntington Place, organizers left scrambling

Harris, a Belleville resident, explained that the rodeo was intended to raise money to build a permanent equestrian arena.

"We need things, especially in the equine world to pull together because it has died off," Harris said.

According to Harris, the association signed a contract with Huntington Place in April to rent over 300,000 square feet in Halls B and C. However, on June 25, they received a notification from the venue canceling the event.

"I'm in trouble," Harris said, describing his initial reaction to the cancellation notice.

Web extra: Organizer of Detroit rodeo event talks about cancellation by Huntington Place

Harris says Huntington Place initially expressed concerns about structural integrity of the area where the rodeo would take place.

"If there was structural issues, when did it begin? Why are you just now letting us know?" Harris said.

Ma'at Seba, vice president of the association and Harris' mother, was also blindsided by the cancellation.

"My question is if you're concerned about your floor, you have an auto show filled with cars that weight at least 2,000 pounds a piece," Seba said.

On Friday, the association received another letter from Huntington Place stating they canceled the event because hosting a rodeo would present significant operational challenges, citing a number of things including odor elimination, dirt containment and the cost of cleanup.

When I reached out to Huntington Place for clarification, CEO Bryan Crowe provided this statement:

“The decision to cancel the proposed indoor rodeo event was made after a thorough review of its unique operational and logistical demands. Hosting a rodeo in a convention center presents significant challenges that come with extraordinary costs and after careful evaluation, it was determined that moving forward was not practical or cost-effective. There are no structural integrity issues at Huntington Place that pose a safety risk or prevented this event or any other scheduled events from taking place.



While the decision was made in the best interest of all parties involved, we do recognize that the communication to the Michigan Rodeo Association regarding the event cancellation should have been more comprehensive. Our leadership team has reached out to them directly and we are looking forward to speaking with them soon."

Harris expressed his frustration with the situation: "If there was an issue, you should have let us know, so we can find another venue."

The Michigan Rodeo Association says they hope to host another rodeo but are uncertain about where to turn next.

