Detroit Sandwich Week returns for 2025; here's the schedule

(WXYZ) — Detroit Sandwich Week kicks off Friday as the 12-year tradition returns in the days after Christmas.
Carlos Parisi, the founder of Aunt Nee's Chips, came up with the idea for Sandwich Week with some friends more than a decade ago.
This year, Sandwich Week features a variety of Detroit and metro Detroit locations, and even includes a ticketed dinner with a 15-foot sandwich.
The full schedule is:
- Friday, 12/26 - Mudgie's from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, 12/27 - Vesper & Ayiti Spaghetti from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, 12/28 - Ladder 4 Wine Bar from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, 12/28 - Ticketed dinner at Dakota Inn at 6 p.m.
- Monday, 12/29 - Roccos Italian Deli from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, 12/30 - Tall Trees Cafe from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
