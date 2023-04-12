Detroit schools renames alumni weekend after Tyrone Winfrey, dates announced

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District has announced the second annual alumni hall of fame gala weekend and that it has been renamed it to honor Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a longtime education advocate in the district.

This year, the Tyrone Winfrey Sr. Come Home Alumni Hall of Fame Gala will take place May 18 through May 20.

Winfrey, who spearheaded the first come home celebration, died last year.

The 2023 honorees will include Tony Award winner Marilyn McCormick; author, musician and poet Jessica Caremoore; and Founder and CEO of Fighting the Good Fight Daryl Woods Jr.

WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford will be hosting the event.

The weekend will include events connecting alumni with current students and families, an evening of fine arts at the Fox Theatre on May 18 and the hall of fame gala on May 20 at Huntington Place.

“Detroit Public Schools has a rich legacy that we are intentionally attempting to celebrate and connect it to our current and future students,” DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said. “And of course, we want to continue the legacy of the late Tyrone E. Winfrey, Sr. whose life’s work exemplifies servant leadership at the highest level considering the impact that he has had on Detroit and the school district.”

More information about the event can be found at detroitk12.org/alumnigala.

