Detroit security guard survives knife attack, hailed a hero

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Andre Ash, 61, said his shift on Thursday started off like any other workday. He showed up to Regency Tower Apartments and clocked in ready to keep residents safe.

However, Ash said he ended up encountering an irate man who tried to kill him.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Apartment security guard stabbed at work

Bandaged and bruised with multiple deep cuts to his hand and cuts to his head and neck, he said his injuries came while he was just doing his job.

Ash said he was four hours into his shift when he noticed a man trying to get into the lobby.

"He's coming around to the front door, but he can't get in because whoever he was calling, I guess they wouldn't let him in,” Ash recalled.

He said the guy managed to get into the lobby when some residents used their key to get in.

But when Ash asked the man if he's visiting someone and to sign in, he said the guy started to argue and threatened to get him fired.

WXYZ

"He's making motions like what he's gone do to me, but I don't believe you're going to do anything to me, so just go ahead and do what you're going to do, go where you're going to go. He pulls the knife out and I'm like whatever, you think is gone happen, it's not gone happen," Ash explained.

Before Ash could finish dialing 911, he said, “He lunges twice at me and after that, we were fighting."

As the two fell to the floor, Ash said he took the first stab to his hand while trying to block the knife.

"He stabbed me through my hand again. We went on the floor, rolled around on the floor and I flipped him over up under me, and I grabbed the knife and I start stabbing him with his knife. I held him tight on the floor. He was trying to choke me, and I was choking him until the police came,” he recalled.

Someone else had dialed 911. Detroit police say they arrested 43-year-old Marcus Shamily. He’s now facing a number of charges including attempted murder.

"I'm glad (police) came because if they hadn't came when they came, this would be a different type of interview," Ash said. "I'm just glad he didn't approach anybody else because he probably would have done serious harm to anybody else.”

Regency Tower residents are praising him for his actions.

WXYZ

"People may slip in or whatever. That worries me by me coming home the times that I come home or what not. Ya know, I felt good that he was here whenever I saw him working," Shontell Jackson said.

Mark Pace said, “It was a heroic act, and I appreciate him trying to keep us safe here because it's a lot of seniors."

Ash said, "Hero, I don't know about hero but a survivor. I believe that."

WXYZ

It’s survival skills Ash says he learned years ago.

"When I was younger I took up martial arts. So every now and then I've practiced for exercise,” he said. "And I think all of that came back and helped me out a lot."

Ash said he's grateful for the help from Detroit police, medics and the medical staff at Detroit Receiving Hospital as he starts a long road to recovery.

