Detroit seeking photographers to capture murals in the city for interactive map

The City of Detroit has murals spread throughout, and now, officials are looking to get pictures of every mural in the city.

The city's department of arts, culture & entrepreneurship is seeking mural hunters to help document all of the murals in the city.

Officials are looking for photographers and others who like taking pictures to go around town and take pictures of the wall art.

Those who are interested can attend an online session on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. to learn how to take the pictures.

There will also be prizes for the most prolific photographers, and the city plans to unveil a mural map later this month where you can learn about the artist and the story behind the mural.

Those interested can register for the meeting at meet.google.com/wwp-xebv-mub.