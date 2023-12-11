Detroit seeks residents to join the ‘Serve Detroit Snow Team’ 

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has announced a new initiative to help keep seniors and disabled Detroit residents safe this winter.

The city is looking for volunteers to join the 'Serve Detroit Snow Team' to assist with snow removal for the city’s most vulnerable residents during snow emergencies. Volunteers will be paired with a senior or disabled resident in their own neighborhood based on the address provided during registration.

“Serve Detroit Snow Team is a group of dedicated volunteers that are paired with a resident(s) in need to clear the driveway and walkway in the case of a Snow Emergency (6 inches or more),” city officials said. “Volunteers must have their own transportation. Snow removal tools are available upon request. Salt distribution is the responsibility of the resident.”

Volunteers should be between the ages of 13 and 60.

To register or for more information about the 'Serve Detroit Snow Team,' visit bit.ly/ServeDetroitSnowTeam.

