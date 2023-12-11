Watch Now
Detroit seeks residents to join the ‘Serve Detroit Snow Team’ 

The new initiative will help keep seniors and disabled Detroit residents safe this winter
Joshua Lott/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 6: Larry Thomas snow blows several inches of snow from a sidewalk as the area deals with record breaking freezing weather January 6, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. Michigan and most of the Midwest received their first major snow storm of 2014 last week and subzero temperatures are expected most of this week with wind-chill driving temperatures down to 50-70 degrees below zero. A "polar vortex" weather pattern is bringing some of the coldest weather the U.S. has had in almost 20 years. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has announced a new initiative to help keep seniors and disabled Detroit residents safe this winter.

The city is looking for volunteers to join the 'Serve Detroit Snow Team' to assist with snow removal for the city’s most vulnerable residents during snow emergencies. Volunteers will be paired with a senior or disabled resident in their own neighborhood based on the address provided during registration.

“Serve Detroit Snow Team is a group of dedicated volunteers that are paired with a resident(s) in need to clear the driveway and walkway in the case of a Snow Emergency (6 inches or more),” city officials said. “Volunteers must have their own transportation. Snow removal tools are available upon request. Salt distribution is the responsibility of the resident.”

Volunteers should be between the ages of 13 and 60.

To register or for more information about the 'Serve Detroit Snow Team,' visit bit.ly/ServeDetroitSnowTeam.

