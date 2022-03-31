Detroit Shrine Circus, Fisher Building tour among things to do this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Looking for something to do in metro Detroit this weekend? Events like the Detroit Shrine Circus and the Detroit Bourbon Fest will be taking place.
You can also tour the Fisher Building for free.
We've compiled a list of seven events you can attend in this weekend.
Friday
- Detroit Shrine Circus
- 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Tickets: detroit.shrinecircustickets.com
- 2nd Annual Detroit Bourbon Fest
- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Boat House on Belle Isle
- Tickets: detroitbourbonfest.com
- Brian Scolaro comedy show
- 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
- Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
- Tickets: etix.com
- 93rd Annual Spring Dance Concert
- 7:30 p.m.
- Allesee Dance Theater
- Tickets: wsushows.com
- Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators
- 7:30 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: NHL.com
Saturday
- Fisher Building Tour
- Noon and 2 p.m.
- Pure Detroit
- Free, requires registration: eventbrite.com
- Detroit Shrine Circus
- Noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Tickets: detroit.shrinecircustickets.com
- 93rd Annual Spring Dance Concert
- 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Allesee Dance Theater
- Tickets: wsushows.com
- 2nd Annual Detroit Bourbon Fest
- 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Boat House on Belle Isle
- Tickets: detroitbourbonfest.com
- Brian Scolaro comedy show
- 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
- Tickets: etix.com
Sunday
- Detroit Shrine Circus
- 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Tickets: detroit.shrinecircustickets.com
- The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation
- 3 p.m.
- Music Hall - Main Stage
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
