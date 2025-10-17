Detroit smoke shop accused of illegally selling to minors shut down by police

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A southwest Detroit smoke shop was shut down by police for alleged illegal activity.

The business, 313 Smoke City, is located near Fort Street and Outer Drive.

Hear from Detroit Police Cmdr. Shelley Holderbaum in the video player below:

Detroit Police Cmdr. Shelley Holderbaum talks after smoke shop shut down

Customers trying to get in Thursday were met with a notice from the city.

Police say they received several complaints from people in the neighborhood about children buying vapes and marijuana from the store.

"We want to keep our kids safe. We wanna keep the community safe and I'm so happy that this community here in southwest got involved and reached out to us and let us know what was going on so we were able to take care of that problem," Detroit Police Cmdr. Shelley Holderbaum said.

You can always report information to Detroit police and submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

