Detroit snow removal team in need of volunteers ahead of winter storm

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With every snowstorm comes a heavy workload for homeowners. Some are able to handle that extra stress, but many cannot.

“It's hard to get somebody to do something for you," 77-year-old Detroit resident Marilyn Greenwood said. "You don't have people like you used to.”

Greenwood has lived in the same Detroit home for 52 years. Lately, winter weather has become a challenge.

From church every Sunday to the doctors office three times a week, Greenwood can’t afford to be snowed in for days. She also can't afford to hire someone every time it snows.

That’s why the city of Detroit launched the Serve Detroit Snow Removal Team, a group made entirely of volunteers to clear sidewalks and driveways for seniors and those with disabilities.

“This came out of a need to help the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Tonie Stovall, who serves as volunteer coordinator in the Department of Neighborhoods for the city of Detroit. "These volunteers that come out are really doing a great service to the community and their elders.”

But with a looming storm coming right before Christmas, the city needs more volunteers to handle the demand.

“Right now, we've got about 20 (volunteers), but we’re always asking for more," Stovall said. "This is a city-led volunteer initiative. These individuals have big hearts and just want to serve.”

Cities across metro Detroit also have programs of their own, but many are full. There’s also mobile app options like "Plowz and Mowz." It operates just like Uber, where you can order a plow to your home for roughly $40. The driver uploads a picture when the job is done.

“We cover about 20 miles outside the Detroit area and we’re already gearing up right now for whatever comes our way this holiday season,” Plowz and Mowz Co-Founder Wills Mahoney said.

But some like Greenwood will rely on the kindness of others this holiday season, and the city hopes more people will help spread the holiday cheer.

“Maybe add a little extra way to get on Santa's good list," Stovall joked. "We're hoping that individuals really just see the value and just want to give back, and we’re seeing that people really have responded.”

For more information on how to volunteer, contact Stovall by emailing tonie.stovall@detroitmi.gov.

You can also fill out a form online.

To receive snow removal help, contact your district manager, who can refer you to the program.