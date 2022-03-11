Detroit St. Patrick's Parade returns to Corktown on Sunday

CORKTOWN (WXYZ) — After a two-year hiatus, the Detroit St. Patrick's Parade is back in Corktown!

The celebratory parade usually draws in 80,000 to 100,000 onlookers and many in the community are happy to see it return.

"This is where people come on parade day especially," manager of Nemo's Patrick Osman said.

He says his team is excited to welcome back locals into the bar.

"It's going to be busy. I mean that's what we hope," he said. "People miss coming downtown for St. Patrick's Day and the parade so hopefully we're full."

One Corktown resident says he's also excited to see the people back to Corktown.

"Not having the parade, it's been awfully quiet down here," Robert Zimmerman said. "Most mornings when I'm walking the dog down here I have Michigan avenue to myself."

This parade marks the 62nd year of the Detroit St. Patrick's Parade. Zimmerman says he's been going faithfully for years.

"There's people lined up on both sides of Michigan Avenue and then kind of a pub crawl just walking up and down Michigan avenue stopping in at all the bars," he said.

Peggy Gray is this year's Grand Marshal.

"So now it's so great to be able to have it finally," she said.

She's been waiting two years for this moment.

"It's wonderful because the people that are there, the observers are just as participating as anything. They're waving their Irish flags, cheering us on. People knowing people and calling out names and it's just a great atmosphere," Peggy said.

The parade will be on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. from 6th Street down to 14th on Michigan Avenue in Corktown.