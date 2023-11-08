Detroit students find excitement in learning at festival for National STEM Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Robotics is one of the best things I've ever done," said Reya Ahmed, a senior at Detroit International Academy for Young Women.

For National STEM Day, over 2,000 high school and junior high students in Detroit participated in the Next Gen STEM Festival at the Lexus Velodrome.

The event, sponsored by Michigan Tech and LIFT Advanced Manufacturing Institute, offered students a way to explore science, technology, engineering and math in an interactive and exciting learning environment.

