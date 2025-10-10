Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit Symphony Orchestra launches statewide instrument drive for local kids

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is asking for the public’s help this October to get instruments into the hands of Detroit students through a statewide instrument drive.

It’s all a part of the DSO’s Detroit Harmony initiative, which is a collaboration between nonprofits, city leaders, schools and more to create music education opportunities for children.

The public is being asked to donate instruments (no pianos) to the following locations:

  • Detroit Community Ensembles concert on 10/29 at 7 p.m. at Orchestra Hall (3711 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201)
  • Detroit Harmony Building located at 3632 Cass Ave, Detroit, MI, 48201 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m. every Saturday in October)

Since 2019, Detroit Harmony has reportedly distributed more than 2,000 instruments.

For more information, click here.

