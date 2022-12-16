Detroit Symphony Orchestra player says racial slur shouted at concert was 'unacceptable'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After a racist act took place in the middle of a busy performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra one week ago, a performer on stage is now breaking his silence.

The incident happened during a popular Christmas special.

“Things like that are unacceptable. I think about the kids in that audience that had to be exposed to that,” performer Cyrus Chestnut said.

It’s the racial slur that stunned Chestnut in the middle of the performance he was giving last Friday.

Cyrus was on stage when he says he couldn’t believe someone shouting at him and other musicians.

“In all my years, this is the first time something like this has ever happened, and I’ve been doing this show at DSO for a few years,” he said. “The callous ignorance and low-class attempt to disrupt by this person is unacceptable.”

Following the event, performance-goers told 7 Action News they, too, were disgusted at the display of hate. The racist and bigoted comments were also condemned by DSO on social media.

Though Chestnut says he hasn’t experienced anything like this on stage before, he wants to make it clear it won’t keep him from returning to Detroit to share a message of peace and love.

Referencing the attempt to ruin the show called, “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut & Friends,” the artist says he knew right away he would not stop playing. He also has a message for the person who still hasn’t been identified.

“I want them held accountable not only for me and the band, but for all the kids who were there and the Detroit community as a whole,” he said.

Orchestra lovers also say there can be no tolerance for what took place.

“This is the season for love. It’s time to condemn hate once and for all,” one DSO attendee said.

DSO is still reviewing the matter and says they plan to permanently ban the person who shouted the slur.

“It was loud enough for everybody to hear. I heard it clear. I heard it clear. No guess work or whatever. I heard it,” Chestnut said. “Something inside me just said, be still and keep going. I choose grace and elegance.”

Above all, Chestnut told us promoting a culture of appreciation for one another and harmony will remain his focus as it’s been for 30 years.