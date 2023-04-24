Detroit teacher facing charges after allegedly bringing gun to school

(WXYZ) — A Detroit teacher is now facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun onto school property.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says 57-year-old William Kenneth Howard, a teacher at Cody High School in Detroit, brought an unsecured and unlicensed handgun inside the school on April 19.

According to the prosecutor’s office, officers were called to the school after the gun allegedly fell out of his bag in the hallway.

Howard is facing one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

“I revere educators. Their jobs are among the hardest in today’s times. But we simply cannot ignore the alleged conduct in this case - a teacher bringing a gun into a weapon free zone,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement. “The alleged facts in this case are that not only was this gun unlicensed, but that it was dangerously unsecured.”

Howard was reportedly arraigned on April 22 and given a $10,000 personal bond.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for May 1 at 8:30 a.m.

