Detroit teachers fight for salary increases ahead of 2023-24 school year

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Teachers in Detroit are fighting for higher pay ahead of the upcoming school year.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers has been working to strike a deal with the Detroit Public Schools Community District for the last several months.

DFT president Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins and e-board member Dwan McGrady have nearly 50 years of combined teaching experience.

"I come from a long line of teachers. My mother was a teacher, my aunt, my great aunt, my sister," said Wilson-Lumpkins.

"My uncle was a principal and he needed a teacher. A teacher went out on maternity leave and he asked me to sub. I went in, subbed and loved it and the rest is history," added McGrady.

The two are now working to improve wages for teachers of tomorrow. DFT says right now DPSCD offers a starting rate of $51,000 for teachers. While that figure is one of the highest starting rates in the metro Detroit area, the union says their max pay for educators is one of the lowest. They say this means veteran teachers who have been with the district for several years are making some of the lowest salaries compared to educators in neighboring districts.

"Our teachers need and deserve a fair, progressive contract. Unfortunately, our veteran teachers are at the lowest at the totem pole when it comes to financial concerns," said McGrady. "Our district is in the best financial state that we’ve ever seen it. So therefore we deserve it. Our students deserve it. Our community deserves it."

The union members say this dynamic has created a revolving door as many teachers are not only accepting higher paying positions in neighboring districts but they're also discouraged from entering the district at all.

"We have seen our numbers decrease in ranks in terms of the number of educators, the number of ancillary staff. We just do not have them. Many of the education programs in undergrad are quite low to the point where classrooms have closed," said Wilson-Lumpkins.

Just weeks before the August 28th school year start date, the district currently has around 50 vacancies they are working to fill. The district says most of the vacancies are in special education roles.

The union is also asking for improvements for retirees and amended language in their contracts to protect the integrity of existing programs.

DPSCD Superintendent released the following statement:

“The District has rightfully prioritized teacher salary increases over each of the last six years, which has positioned the District to recruit and retain hundreds of teachers and achieve near fully staffed status. This year the School Board and I made hard decisions, including staff reductions, to free reoccurring revenue to allow for another salary increase next year at levels exceeding previous record high DPSCD teacher salary increases. I am confident that the District and DFT will reach an agreement soon.“

Teachers in the district are currently working under a contract extension that expires on August 20th at 11:59 p.m. However, they’re hoping to strike a deal much sooner.

"It is time's up for being last. Detroit Public Schools Community District has to raise the bar," said Wilson-Lumpkins.