Detroit Tigers April 8 opening day game canceled, delayed until mid April

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tiger's April 8 opening day game has been canceled as the MLB lockout continues.

This is the second time this month the MLB has canceled games. On Wednesday, they canceled an additional 2 games totaling to 93 canceled games for the league.

The first game would be on April 14 in Kansas City, but the first home game, which would be opening day, would be April 19 against the Yankee's.

MLB is 98 days into the lockout.

During the latest round of negotiations, the league agreed to raise the collective balance tax and increased the number of teams in the draft lottery.

The players also got their requested provisions to make sure teams don't manipulate service time.

No deal has been set in stone and the league has already taken another week of games off the schedule.

In a statement, the Tigers say: "We are disappointed in this news and know that you are too. Everyone is committed to finding common ground to get the season started and we look forward to seeing you back at the ballpark."

If you have opening day tickets they will be honored on the new opening day.