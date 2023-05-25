Detroit Tigers get first jersey sponsorship, partner with Meijer's Simply Give campaign

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers and Meijer announced a partnership Thursday where the retailer will serve as the club’s first Jersey Patch Partner.

Through the multi-year partnership extension, Meijer will have its branding prominently featured on the sleeves of the Tigers home and away jerseys.

The new branding effort begins Thursday during the Tigers’ series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

“The Detroit Tigers and Meijer are synonymous with the state of Michigan, and we’re thrilled to extend our partnership with an organization that has a common vision about community engagement,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. “These are two of the most iconic brands in the state, creating millions of memories for fans and families each year. We appreciate Meijer’s support and partnership, and look forward to working together serving our great fans and customers for years to come.”

Along with the sponsorship, Meijer and the Tigers have partnered on a new initiative called “Striking Out Hunger,” in which a $100 contribution will be made to Meijer’s Simply Give hunger relief program each time a Tigers pitcher strikes out an opposing batter.

Since 2008, Meijer’s Simply Give program has fed families throughout the Midwest by helping to keep local food pantries stocked for those in need. In its nearly 15 year history, the Simply Give program has received more than $80 million in donations for food pantries through the support of Meijer customers, team members and partners.

“When you think about Michigan, Meijer and the Detroit Tigers are quintessential brands. Both organizations are rich with history and a genuine commitment to community, which spans generations,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer President & CEO. “The creation of the Striking Out Hunger initiative enhances this relationship, while supporting families in need throughout our state. We’re so pleased to strengthen our longstanding partnership with the Tigers and the Detroit community.”