Detroit Tigers Opening Day Tailgate Party returns to Grand Circus Park on April 5

Posted at 10:46 AM, Mar 15, 2024
Detroit Tigers Opening Day on April 5 means the return of the official Tigers Opening Day Tailgate Party.

The event, from the Downtown Detroit Partnership, is presented by Miller Lite and Bally Sports Detroit.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Grand Circus Park, right outside of Comerica Park.

The free event will offer a variety of activities including a beer tent, food trucks, ticket giveaways, photo ops and more.

Fans can also test their speed with a speed pitch, play cornhole, and meet Detroit Tigers alumni.

