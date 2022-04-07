Detroit Tigers Opening Day weather: Chilly with a chance for some showers

(WXYZ) — It won't be the coldest Opening Day for the Tigers, but it certainly won't make the list as one of the warmest either.

Last year holds the record for the coldest Opening Day. Temps were only in the 30s (37° was the high temperature) with .10" of snowfall.

(WXYZ)

This year, at least temps will push into the mid-40s at game time. However, I would strongly urge you to still layer up and wear something waterproof because we'll be dealing with scattered rain showers during the game.

The best opportunity for wet weather will be during the afternoon versus any pre-game tailgating.

Right now, it looks like the rain chances will increase as the game goes on. While it's not the Opening Day forecast we all had hoped for, it's pretty typical for April in Michigan!