Detroit to expand parking enforcement on Sundays, add new residential zones

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit’s Municipal Parking Department (MPD) has announced new changes to parking enforcement in four recently established Residential Parking Zones to take effect, January 2 through February with one zone at a time.

The new changes will also include the addition of Sunday enforcement of parking safety violations — including blocking fire hydrants, alleys or driveways beginning January 7. Previously, these violations were only enforced Monday through Saturday.

Beginning in 2024, enforcement in Residential Parking Zones will take place seven days a week, including holidays. Metered street parking will remain free on Sundays.

The new residential parking zones and the dates enforcement will begin in each is as follows:



Cass Park and Selden zones will be enforced beginning January 2nd, 2024

Southern Brush Park zone enforcement will begin January 16th, 2024

Central Brush Park zone enforcement will begin February 2024

According to city officials, the new zones were created following requests from residents who say it has become more difficult to find parking near their homes due to increased traffic from nearby restaurants and entertainment venues, especially at night.

Residential parking permits will now be required in City Council-approved Residential Parking Zones and can be purchased by registering at ParkDetroit.us.

Residents must pay for permits and they will be active for one year.

Four different types of residential permits will be available with each residence being entitled to two to three permits, depending on the zone. They include:



Residential Permit (All non-senior and income exemption residents)

Senior Residential Permit (Any resident 65yrs or older) fee is automatically provided

Income Exemption Permit (Any address provided income exemption status by the Detroit Board of Review Department)

Property Owner Parking Permit (Property owners are entitled to one account)

Three sub permit types will be available for residents to ensure visitors, caregivers and service providers are also able to find parking when needed in these Residential Parking Zones. They include:

Visitor Permit



30 annual passes (non-renewable until the next year)

24-hour activation

Can be activated in real time or for a future date

A license plate is entered for each visitor permit used

Caregiver Permit



Up to 3 permits can be provided annually, with MPD approval to add 3 additional license plates to the zone under the account.

Examples of potential use are medical provider, parent’s child, or a household service provider such as a cleaning service.

Rental Permit



A rental car can be temporarily included in the residential zone by the account holder selecting a rental permit. The rental permit draws from existing visitor passes; therefore, a visitor pass must be available. The rental license plate is entered, and the rental contract is uploaded to the account. The rental license plate is automatically active for the time selected. MPD reviews the rental permit and if the rental agreement matches the permit account holder, then the visitor pass is credited back to the account. If not, the account holder is charged for the pass.

For more information about the city’s four new Residential Parking Zones and permits, visit www.ParkDetroit.us.

