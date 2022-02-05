Detroit to host Special Olympics Unified Cup in July

(WXYZ) — In July Detroit will play host to the Special Olympics Unified Cup.

Joining us to talk about it in the 7 UpFront segment is Special Olympics Michigan CEO Tim Hileman.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"In just 177 days, Special Olympics Michigan and the City of Detroit is going to open its doors to athletes from around the world, 25 countries, and play in the most popular sport in the country, which is soccer," Hileman says. "This is going to be the first Special Olympics International event that's been held in four years and we're just so thrilled to bring it to the city of Detroit and really just spread the message of inclusion and just the power that sports has. It's a catalyst for change and we just know the city of Detroit is going to welcome these athletes with open arms and we can't wait for a great week."