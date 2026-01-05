Detroit to launch Rx Kids program providing cash assistance to pregnant & new moms

The City of Detroit is becoming the largest city in the state to participate in the Rx Kids program, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced on Monday.

The Rx Kids program provides direct cash assistance to expectant and new mothers before and after the birth of their child.

According to the mayor's office, enrollment for Rx Kids in the City of Detroit is expected to open within the first 100 days of Sheffield's administration.

“Detroit has always been a city that leads with heart and courage, and today we are once again setting a national standard by ensuring that every mother has real support, and every baby has a strong start,” Sheffield said in a statement.

According to the city, an estimated 8,000 babies are born in Detroit each year.

Under the program, Rx Kids provides a $1,500 cash prescription during pregnancy, and then $500 per month throughout the baby's first six months.

It's a program from Michigan State University and led by Dr. Mona Hanna, a pediatrician and associate dean of public health at Michigan State.

“RxKids is the nation’s first-ever program that puts $7,500 directly in the pockets of new moms to help them care for their babies while improving their finances and health, and I’m so proud that Mayor Sheffield is expanding it into Detroit," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

The city is expected to invest $500,00 annually for three years, and it is also getting support from The Skillman Foundation, GreenLight Fund Detroit, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, Skyline Foundation, Ballmer Group, General Motors, Jamie and Denise Jacob Family Foundation, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan, and Huntington Bank

