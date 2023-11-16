Detroit tree lighting, Campus Martius ice rink and the circus among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It will look a little brighter starting this weekend as metro Detroit brings in the holiday season.

The Detroit Tree Lighting, Magic of Lights and Aurora at Glenlore Trails are some holiday-themed events happening this weekend. The circus is also coming to Little Caesars Arena.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears



Sunday 1 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Detroit Lions are back home to take on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Sunday.

Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony



Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

It’s that time of the year again to make the season bright. In downtown Detroit on Friday, the city's annual tree lighting ceremony is kicking off the holiday season. It's the 20th anniversary of the tree lighting at Campus Martius. This year's tree is a 64-foot Michigan-grown Norway spruce from Kingsley. You can join Channel 7 and Santa Claus during our "Light Up The Season" special at 7 p.m. There will be live entertainment by Olympic figure skaters, skate clubs and award-winning local performers.

Glenlore Trails Aurora



Starting Friday through Dec. 30, 5:15 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.

Glenlore Trails at 3860 Newton Road in Commerce Township

You can get out and enjoy an illuminated forest of lights as Aurora returns to Glenlore Trails. People of all ages can stroll through half a million festive lights and holiday sounds during the interactive experience. On select night, there will also be storytelling, live music and visits from Santa Claus.

Magic of Lights



Starting Friday through Dec. 30; Daily 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on holidays

Pine Knob Music Theatre at 33 Bob Seger Drive in Independence Township

The holiday cheer is back at Pine Knob Music Theatre this weekend with Magic of Lights. You can enjoy a bright and colorful light show from inside the comfort of your own vehicle. In addition to the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, you can see other illuminated displays like a 32-foot-tall Christmas Barbie and life-sized dinosaurs.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey



Friday 7 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

If you’re looking for high-powered entertainment for the whole family, the circus is in town this Friday through Sunday. Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey’s Greatest Show on Earth will be at Little Caesars Arena. Get your fill of the highwire, trapeze and other acrobatics.

Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design



Oct. 10, 2023 through March 31, 2023, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History at 315 E. Warren Avenue in Detroit

If you haven’t yet, you may want to check out costumes from iconic movies designed by Detroit-native Ruth E. Carter. The two-time Oscar Award-winning costume designer’s work is on display at The Wright Museum. The exhibit features more than 60 costumes from films like “The Black Panther,” “Malcolm X” and “Coming to America.”

The Rink at Campus Martius



Open seven days a week at various times starting Saturday through March 3

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Opening this weekend for the season is The Rink at Campus Martius Park. The iconic skating experience sits in the heart of downtown Detroit. After the Detroit Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday when Olympic figure skaters and skate clubs take the ice, the rink will open to everyone on Saturday.

Related:



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.