Detroit vs. Everybody opening new location after Eastern Market building collapse

After losing its store in a partial building collapse in Eastern Market earlier this year, popular clothing brand Detroit vs. Everybody will open up a new store on Wednesday.

The brand, owned and founded Tommey Walker, will open its new store at 44 W. Columbia St. in The District Detroit.

It's the latest store on Columbia St. that includes Frita Batidos, Jo Jo's Shake Bar, The M Den, Union Assembly, Sahara, Good Cakes & Bakes and more.

In celebration of the opening, the first 20 customers will each get gift cards and they are offering 40% off from the 11 a.m. opening through 3:13 p.m.

The original flagship location was located in a building that suffered a partial collapse back in September at the intersection of Russell & Winder streets. It also housed Jabs Gym, Beyond Juice, Brooklyn Outdoor and j'adore Detroit.

The building was slated for demolition, but the city later said repairs could begin on the building.