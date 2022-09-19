Detroit-Windsor Tunnel offering discounted rate for eligible electric vehicles

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is now offering a reduced toll for eligible electric vehicles that are part of their Nexpress Program.

According to to DWT, the .25 cent discounted price goes into effect today. The rates for Nexpress members who qualify for the electric vehicle program will go from paying $4.25 USD/$5.25 CAD to $4.00 USD/$5.00 CAD.

"I am pleased to announce that we are offering an additional .25 cent discount for electric vehicle owners using the tunnel to go from Detroit to Windsor," said Neal Belitsky, President and CEO of the Detroit Windsor Tunnel, in a press release. "In 2020, we launched our Environmental, Social and Governance initiative with a goal of becoming a more sustainable steward of our assets. This rate reduction is our way of thanking our customers who drive electric vehicles for doing their part to reduce our carbon footprint and creating a cleaner future for all Michiganders."

Only zero-emission battery vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are eligible. To receive the discount, drivers must show their vehicle registration to a customer service representative in Detroit.

