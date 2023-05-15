Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to remain open during Detroit Grand Prix; here's what to know

(WXYZ) — The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix returns to Downtown Detroit this summer, and with the race's return includes part of the track along Jefferson Ave.

Build-out is already ongoing with some fencing, bridges and more being installed along the track, and officials are letting drivers know what will happen for those who use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

The tunnel will remain open during the race weekend, June 2-4, but will have some changes.

Starting Wednesday May 31 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to Monday, June 5, the south side of Jefferson – eastbound traffic – will remain open between Bates St. and the northbound I-375 entryway.

I-375 will also stay open southbound and allow incoming downtown Detroit traffic to access one lane of the north side of Jefferson – westbound traffic. This will allow vehicles to access the interior part of the race circuit while providing access to tunnel customers.

In order to access the Tunnel between May 31 and June 4, motorists should display a dashboard placard provided by the Tunnel’s operators. Placards are available at the Windsor and Detroit toll plazas or can be downloaded and printed from the Tunnel’s website www.takethetunnel.com.

The Tunnel Bus will only operate a short route between the Transit Terminal in Downtown Windsor and the Detroit Tunnel Plaza.