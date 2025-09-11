Detroit wine bar earns national recognition as America's most exciting restaurant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit wine bar housed in a century-old firehouse has been named North America's most exciting restaurant by a prestigious industry ranking.

Ladder 4 Wine Bar in southwest Detroit earned the "Resy's One to Watch" designation from North America's 50 Best Restaurants, an annual ranking determined by hundreds of industry experts. The recognition marks the first time the organization has created a 50 best list specifically for the United States.

Owner James Cadariu transformed the 115-year-old firehouse while preserving its historical character. Original signage showing "1 ring" and "2 rings" still adorns the walls, and an old roll call book remains on display.

"I'm from Detroit. I've lived here my whole life, so I respect the architectural history of the city," Cadariu said.

The restaurant maintains connections to its firefighting past, with the bar positioned where the Ladder 4 truck once parked. Cadariu said firefighters have visited and found their names in the historical roll call book.

"We've had firefighters come in and find their names," he said.

Chef and Wine Director John Yelinek grows ingredients in a garden created from what was once a parking lot. The restaurant serves French-inspired cuisine, including dishes like golden chicken stuffed with sausage, which the 50 Best ranking praised for being served "with zero pretension."

"As long as we're harvesting something, it's making its way onto the menu," Yelinek said.

The recognition has generated significant buzz for the restaurant. Guest Brendan Coyle noticed the increased activity when he arrived Wednesday.

"We were pulling up and were like wow, already busy for a Wednesday. Awesome to see all the buzz circulating around it," Coyle said.

Cadariu and Yelinek said they learned about the recognition two months ago but had to keep it secret until the announcement. Since the news became public, reservations have been flooding in.

"It's phenomenal. It's the first time they've done a 50 best in the United States," Cadariu said.

Yelinek expressed optimism about Detroit's culinary scene gaining national attention.

"We're here — this entire city. I think Detroit is the place to watch," Yelinek said.

