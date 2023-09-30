Detroit woman accused of murdering boyfriend added to US Marshals' 15 Most Wanted list

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s been five years since David Carter was murdered. His girlfriend Tamera “Tammy” Williams is suspected of killing him. Police haven't been able to locate Williams.

“I just pray that whoever is helping her turn her in,” Elton Carter, David’s father, said.

Elton Carter says details of his son’s murder came flooding back this week after he saw Williams' name in the news again. Williams recently made the U.S. Marshals' Top 15 Most Wanted list.

“I’m glad to see that they haven’t given up. It’s been a long time since anybody has said anything about her whereabouts or anything,” Elton Carter said.

Back in 2018, David Carter lived at the Gale Gardens apartments in Melvindale. Police believe that Williams shot David Carter at his apartment then scattered his body parts along I-75 highway near Findlay, Ohio.

Williams disappeared shortly after David Carter’s body was found. His sister Tasia Carter- Jackson says she can’t believe Williams hasn’t been found yet.

“Melvindale, where you know the crime happened, it’s a very small community and everybody knows everybody, so it’s very, very shocking that it’s been this long,” Carter-Jackson said.

Carter-Jackson says it’s been hard not having her brother around.

“He was very kind, he was an amazing dad, a business worker, hard worker,” Carter-Jackson said.

Police last tracked Williams to Brooklyn, New York, after they say she took a train from Ann Arbor in 2019. Williams hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

The U.S. Marshals are now offering up to $25,000 for information leading up to her arrest. The Carter family hopes someone will come forward soon.

“To me, there’s no such thing as closure. Right now, I just want justice for him,” Elton Carter said.

Williams is 5-foot-5 and has a large tattoo of roses on her left shoulder. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals' 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED-2.

