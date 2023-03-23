Detroit woman fights to stay in tiny house she hoped to own, claims eviction is retaliation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's a fight over a tiny house in Detroit that has already dragged through 36th District Court for over a year. And this week, a judge told Taura Brown she has 10 days to vacate the tiny house on Monterey Street that she thought she'd one day own.

"I love it. I love living here," Brown said. "It keeps me centered as far as not collecting a lot of things."

The collection of tiny houses in the area is owned by Cass Community Social Services and part of a program for low-income residents to rent the homes. According to CCSS, anyone who remains in the house for seven years will be "given the opportunity to own the home and property."

CCSS Executive Director Rev. Faith Fowler has previously gone on record to say that Brown does not spend the majority of the time actually living in the tiny house.

Brown claims she has paid her rent on time every month and she believes CCSS did not renew her lease and moved to evict her because she has been critical of how Fowler and CCSS are managing the properties.

"It's almost like serfdom here. Everybody here gets a service from her and she uses that to control them," Brown said. "If you don't work for her, your food box comes from her. And I don't take anything from her. By no means am I rich, but yeah, no, I don't want your food box."

A year-and-a-half court battle has now ended with a judge ordering Brown to vacate the premises in 10 days.

"We'll see," Brown said. "I don't want to be in a fight with her (Fowler) about this house, but I will."

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, 7 Action News received the following statement from Fowler in favor of Cass Community Social Services: