Detroit woman who worked in WWII bomber factory celebrates 102nd birthday

A long-term resident at an assisted living center in Southfield celebrated a major milestone on Thursday.

Hester Crawford celebrated her 102nd birthday at St. Anne's Mead with residents and her family. Crawford was born in Dawson Springs, Kentucky in 1900 and visited Detroit in 1940. Her aunt convinced her to stay.

She went on to work in a B-24 bomber factory during World War II.

“I felt like I was making a difference,” Crawford said. Eventually, she went on to work at a hospital in Highland Park, and met her future husband.

“I love to watch sports, especially baseball, football, and car racing. I love being in the city, and all that city life has to offer," she said.