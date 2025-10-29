Detroit woman's Jamaica birthday trip becomes hurricane nightmare

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman's dream vacation to celebrate her sister's 70th birthday has turned into a terrifying ordeal as Hurricane Melissa batters Jamaica.

Tamika Gaines took her sister to Jamaica for what was supposed to be a milestone birthday celebration, but now finds herself and other hotel guests huddled on a ballroom floor as the powerful storm rages outside.

"Everybody is looking scared," Gaines said during a video call with 7 News Detroit anchor Glenda Lewis on Tuesday, showing fellow guests sitting on the floor of the hotel ballroom where they spent Monday night.

Hotel workers were busy Tuesday reinforcing barricades to protect guests from the hurricane's destructive winds.

"They're going to try to build a wall right here to give us added protection," Gaines pointed out on the video call.

The frightened guests asked hotel staff to turn on a movie, hoping it would help muffle the terrifying sounds of Hurricane Melissa pounding the island.

Back in Detroit, Jamaican natives are anxiously watching the storm's progress, worried about family members still on the island.

Rosemarie "Mama Rose" Forrest, who owns The Jamaica Pot, a restaurant featuring Jamaican cuisine, has deep concerns for her relatives back home.

"My dad's there, my uncle, my cousins. I have a lot of family down there," Forrest said.

Forrest was born and raised in Bethel Town, West Moreland Parish, in the countryside just south of Montego Bay. She remembers the devastation of Hurricane Gilbert 37 years ago and fears her family is experiencing similar terror.

"I was there in '89 when Gilbert strike and that was very hard for me. I thought it was the end of the world. It was bad. So, I can just imagine how they're feeling right now," Forrest said.

As the world watches Hurricane Melissa's destructive path, Forrest is turning to her faith for comfort.

"We just have to do a lot of prayers right now," Forrest said.

