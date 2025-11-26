Detroit Zoo announces passing of 6-year-old camel Tula

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo announced the passing of beloved Bactrian camel Tula on Wednesday.

According to a post on the Detroit Zoo’s Facebook page, the 6-year-old camel passed away on November 24 following a decline in her health in recent weeks.

The Zoo said the animal care teams helped to support Tula for more than a year with a degenerative ligament condition that impacted her mobility. According to the Zoo, Tula had responded well to treatment up until recently; they decided to euthanize her after her stability and comfort had declined.

“Tula was deeply loved by those who cared for her and by many guests who visited her over the years. She will be profoundly missed. Please keep the animal care staff in your thoughts as they continue supporting the rest of the camel herd with the same dedication and compassion,” the Zoo wrote on Facebook.

Tula was born at the Detroit Zoo in 2019 and was described as having a bold personality and sharp intelligence.