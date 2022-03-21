Detroit Zoo announces passing of miniature donkey Gio, who had been there for 27 years

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo said one of the miniature donkeys, Giovanni, has died.

Known as Gio, the miniature donkey spent 27 years at the zoo, delighting staff and guests who visited from around the world.

He was easily recognizable by his dark gray fur and white spot on his forehead, and spent most of his time by his fellow donkey, Knick-Knack, and was her companion.

"Gio was a friendly donkey who greeted staff each morning by calling out with a friendly bray. All of us at the Detroit Zoological Society are grieving Gio’s loss, and we know he will be missed by all who came to see him."

According to a zoo spotlight video from 2020, the donkeys age was older than most other miniature donkeys.