Detroit Zoo exhibit nominated for 'Best Zoo Exhibit' by USA Today

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Devereaux Tiger Forest exhibit at the Detroit Zoo has been nominated by USA Today as one of the nations best zoo exhibits.

The Devereaux Tiger Forest exhibit is home to two endangered Amur tigers — Nikolai and Ameliya.

“The enclosure features naturalistic elements you might find in the tigers’ natural environment, including elevated vantage points, wooded areas, pools, open spaces, a cave, and a waterfall,” USA Today said.

Voting ends on March 4!

To vote for the Detroit Zoo’s Devereaux Tiger Forest exhibit, click here.

