Detroit Zoo shows off new video with an update on 3 lion cubs born in November

The Detroit Zoo has posted a new video showing off what they're calling a "Cubdate" on the three African lion cubs born late last year.

See the video below

Amirah, a 9-year-old African lioness, gave birth on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, the zoo said. Zoo officials say Amirah is a first-time mom and has been calm, attentive and nurturing as she’s been bonding closely with her babies in a cozy, quiet den. A fourth cub did not survive after being born significantly later than the rest.

While the cubs have not yet been named, the Zoo posted a video showing the three cubs exploring their space and trying out new "big cat" food.

They're also meeting new members of their pride, the zoo said.

According to the zoo, African lions are endangered and at risk of extinction “in some regions due to habitat loss, declining prey, disease and human-wildlife conflict.”

Amirah and the cubs will stay in their den and out of public view as they continue to grow.

“The rest of the pride — dad Kalu and aunt Asha — may or may not choose to spend time in their outdoor habitat during this period. We anticipate the cubs will be visible to guests in a few months, once they’re more mobile and ready to explore larger spaces,” the zoo said.

