Detroit Zoo welcomes 2-year-old Amur tiger Darya to Devereaux Tiger Forest

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo said it is welcoming a new Amur tiger to the Devereaux Tiger Forest habitat.

According to zoo officials, 2-year-old Darya (pronounced Dar-EE-yuh), was born Nov. 13 ,2023, at the St. Louis Zoo.

She is being transferred to the Detroit Zoo through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, a program that helps ensure healthy, genetically diverse animal populations in human care.

Darya joins fellow Amur tigers Nikolai and Ameliya.

The zoo said that animal care staff said Darya is playful, energetic and curious, and loves splashing in the water and exploring new spaces.